Fresh off the practice field, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was all smiles.
Just three days before the Sooners face Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game, the early signing period opened and the Sooners received 16 signatures for their 2021 recruiting class.
"I’m very, very proud of the people we signed, the people that are coming into the program," Riley said. "I think there’s a lot of great days ahead for the Oklahoma Sooners."
As of Wednesday night, the Sooners signed the country's seventh-best class, according to the 247Sports Composite, with one five-star, 12 four-star and three three-star prospects on board.
OU rolled out a series of videos, featuring cameos from its coaching staff and a player point-of-view tour of its facilities, to individually welcome the program's latest signees.
It's been a strange recruiting cycle for OU with the COVID-19 pandemic taking away in-person recruiting over the last nine months. The Sooners still managed to put together a top-10 class, which went out of its way to make trips to Norman, despite not being able to visit with coaches.
"This group really stuck together," Riley said. "I think they started to form bonds despite not being able to come on official visits together and go through the norm.
"You can already feel that group is kind of like, ‘Man we’ve been through something together already.’ It’s like they’ve already experienced adversity together and have found a way through it, which normally bonds people together."
The Sooners' 5-star recruit is quarterback Caleb Williams, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds from Washington, D.C. The country's top dual-threat quarterback prospect chose OU over LSU and Maryland. Williams is the nation's sixth-ranked overall prospect and has already moved to Norman.
Among the 4-star signees is cornerback Latrell McCutchin from Austin Texas, who was committed to Alabama before flipping to OU.
