A familiar face has returned to take the helm at Jay for the 2021 season.
Eddie Barnwell, the program’s head coach from 1999-2006, is back for another stint with the Bulldogs after making his return to his hometown a year ago.
Barnwell was the offensive line coach for Jay last season after spending the previous five years in the same role at Bentonville (Ark.) West High School.
“Where we’re at now is home, though,” Barnwell said. “This is where we grew up. I was actually an assistant here from 1984-1988, then the head coach from 1999-2006. I left twice for different places, but now we’re hopefully home to stay. We have grandchildren going through the school system now, and we’re happy to be Bulldogs again.”
Barnwell assumes a young Jay team that is coming off a 1-5 season. The Bulldogs played a shortened schedule last year due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was brutal because we had several positive cases with players and the coaching staff throughout the year, which led to four missed games,” Barnwell said. “We’re really looking forward to putting that behind us and try to get back to normalcy.
“We’re young again. We’ll be a sophomore-heavy team that’s a year older, a year bigger. We don’t expect to go out and win every game, but the hope is that we’ll be a force to be reckoned with by the end of the year.”
Another change for Jay will be apparent on offense. Barnwell plans to transition the team back to the flex bone style that he had success with in his first head coaching stint with the Bulldogs.
“We’ll be using two fullbacks with this offense,” he said. “We’re going to run that inside veer and that midline and hammer it with fullbacks. I think it gives teams a chance when they might not be quite as mature or quite as talented as some of the people they play.”
The Bulldogs will also change from a 3-4 defense to a 4-2-5.
Senior Kaden Kingfisher (QB-WR-DB) and sophomores Luke Black (FB-LB) and Connor Gough (FB-LB) are three players Blackwell anticipates to be top contributors.
“As well as the sophomore class, which is really good,” he added.
Jay, competing in District 3A-4, opens the season with a Week 0 home game against Adair on Aug. 27. The Bulldogs open district play on Sept. 24 at Verdigris.
“This is a tough district,” Barnwell said. “We have a Holland Hall team, for example, that was the state champion last year and beat everyone bad. Add teams like Verdigris and Vinita, it’s just, ‘Whew, those guys are good.’ So we’ll have a lot of growing up to do between now and the end of the season. It’s a challenge we’re excited about.”
