East Newton’s boys distance runner Kelton Sorrell and Carl Junction’s girls soccer player Lauren Burgess have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending May 21.
Kelton Sorrell
Sorrell helped the Patriots to a sectional title last week at Hollister. The team picked up 86 points en route to the victory.
The senior long-distance runner ran as the anchor in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, helping push his team to wins in both events and qualifying for state in each one.
In individual events, Sorrell won the 800-meter race (2 minutes, 2 seconds), while grabbing third in the 3,200 (10:33.07) to qualify for state in two more events.
“(Sorrell)’s a hard worker,” East Newton coach Jake Holt said. “He works really hard. He’s got a great work ethic. Just overall a good kid and a good leader for us.”
“Last year he got the baton in fourth or fifth place and brought it back to second. We’ve seen him track down kids at meets for the last four years. It’s that determination, foot speed, and just desire to win. It’s something that gets kind of hard to coach, some are just born with it and Kelton (Sorrell) has that killer instinct so we’re just very glad to have him there at the end of our relays.”
The East Newton standout has signed to continue running as a Lion next year at Missouri Southern.
Sorrell and the Patriots are competing at the state track meet in Jefferson City this weekend.
Lauren Burgess
In a game that was scoreless for almost its entirety, Burgess was able to find a spot behind Branson’s defense to put the ball at the back of the net and give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute.
That goal proved to be the game’s only scoring as CJ claimed the Class 3 District 6 title last Saturday.
“The timing of the run was nice and the way to the ball was there,” Carl Junction coach Ed Miller said. “(Burgess) started her run a little early and therefore she stayed on the side and when the ball was played she was able to get behind the defense and use her speed. In my opinion, she had some time, they weren’t bearing down on her so she was able to focus on her one-on-one with the keeper.”
Throughout the week, Burgess tallied five goals and two assists and scored in all three games of the district tournament for the Bulldogs.
The senior picked up three goals in the district opener against Hillcrest while adding an assist. Then, against Willard, the veteran leader added another goal and one more assist before grabbing the game-winning goal in the district championship.
Burgess has tallied 26 goals and 22 assists on the season as a forward.
“She has become a complete player,” Miller said. “Last year she had a lot of goals and not as many assists and now this year she has almost equal as many assists as goals.”
“Which makes us a better team because now she’s setting people up to score. ... By setting others up to score she’s instilling confidence in her teammates as well, and now they’re playing at a higher level.”
