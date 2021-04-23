The COVID-19 shutdown might have been the best thing that happened for James Hicks’ baseball career.
Hicks entered his freshman season at Crowder College listed at 6-foot-2, 160 pounds last year.
He wasn’t overpowering by any means either, sitting 84-86 miles per hour on the radar gun while topping out at 87-88.
While the Roughriders’ season ended abruptly last March, Hicks found a way to make up for lost time back home in Conway, Arkansas.
“My brother-in-law had access to a small gym at our high school,” Hicks said. “He and I would go up there everyday, and I would long toss, work on my mechanics a lot. I worked from about 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. I lifted about six times a week and threw in the mornings before I went to work at a warehouse.”
By the time this spring rolled around, Hicks added 25 pounds of strength to his frame and his velocity jumped to 88-90 mph while touching 93-94. He also sharpened up his changeup.
“You talk about development 101 right there,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “The COVID shutdown may have helped me to get out in the development aspect a little more. He always threw strikes. You knew he would do that, but the plus pitch-ability. He has a three-pitch mix. Anytime you can have that in junior college baseball, you have a chance to be dominant.”
Dominate he has been.
Hicks has started nine games for the No. 5-ranked Roughriders (41-5, 23-1 Region 16), and has compiled an 8-0 record and 3.00 ERA so far this spring. The COVID-freshman is tied for first in NJCAA Division I with six complete games.
“It’s awesome,” Hicks said. “It’s more than what I could have thought when I was doing it at the moment. I just wanted to get ahead, get some innings for this year, so that’s why I was working. To see it pay off, it means a whole lot to me.”
Hicks said his repertoire consists of a four-seam and two-seam fastball to go with his changeup and curveball. The right-hander is also toying around with a cutter that he calls a work in progress.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Hicks’ game is his strike-throwing ability. He’s posted a whopping 57-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 57 innings this season.
“I have never really been that hard of a thrower, so I have always had to have command,” Hicks said. “That’s been a big thing for me my whole life. That’s what I have always focused on, locating all of my pitches and getting outs as quick as possible. I would definitely like to throw harder, and that’s what I’m going to continue to work on. I’m pretty happy with how it’s going right now.”
Lallemand said he has never witnessed anything like that as a junior college coach.
“It’s unbelievable,” Lallemand said. “It's amazing the competitive nature of that kid. His personality matches the competitiveness he has. He’s what we call a cowboy. He goes out and competes everyday. He has been impressive to watch from start to finish. We started him on Opening Day and he got touched up as far as quality contact. Some adjustments were made and as he started throwing the changeup more, the fastball started playing up more.
“There are times when he will be up to 93-94, but he throws three pitches at any time and it plays that fastball up to where it gets on hitters a lot quicker than they expect.”
The Power 5 schools came calling, and South Carolina wound up being his school of choice. Hicks committed to the Gamecocks on March 31 without the benefit of being able to take an official visit to campus.
“It was probably about a month ago when they followed me on Twitter,” Hicks said. “A few days later, their recruiting coach (Trip Couch) called me and the pitching coach (Skylar Meade) later that week. I had a FaceTime call with their head coach (Mark Kingston) right after that. It all happened pretty fast. It felt amazing to commit. It was a tough decision, but that’s the one that felt right to me.”
But the goal for Hicks before he closes out his Crowder career: “Win a national championship. That has been our goal all year. That would be the cherry on the sundae.”
