In years past, high school football teams in Kansas could only hold intrasquad scrimmages ahead of their regular season openers.
That’s no longer the case.
For the first time, teams in the Sunflower State are able to participate in prep football jamborees.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted in April to allow jamborees beginning this year, joining Missouri and Oklahoma as states that allow the annual full-contact scrimmages that are held one week before regular-season openers.
Jamborees are slated for 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, across Kansas.
“I believe it’s a positive thing,” Galena coach Beau Sarwinski said. “In years past, we became accustomed to just having an intrasquad scrimmage, so it will a new and interesting thing for all of us. I think the jamboree will give us a chance to evaluate our kids a bit more before the first game. We should be able to see how our kids look and how they’ll make in-game adjustments and how hard they’ll play. It will really help evaluate kids who didn’t get a lot of experience in the past, so I think it will be a really good thing.”
St. Mary’s Colgan will host a jamboree at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium with Galena, Riverton and Fort Scott.
“I think it’s a great thing for Kansas schools and I’m looking forward to it,” St. Mary’s Colgan coach Shawn Seematter said. “Being able to scrimmage against another varsity team will allow us to make a better assessment of where we’re at before the season begins.”
The jamborees will consist of 36 offensive plays for each team against each opponent.
“It’s much better than a soap scrimmage and I think it will be pretty neat,” Riverton coach Johnny Mallatt said. “Small schools don’t get much out of a scrimmage and I’m hoping we’ll get a lot of the jamboree. I think we will. We can find out a lot about ourselves. And I know our kids are looking forward to playing on Pitt State’s field.”
In other area jamborees in Southeast Kansas, Girard is hosting Frontenac and Pittsburg, while Labette County will host Columbus and Iola.
“It’s definitely a move in the right direction,” Columbus coach Blake Burns said. “It lets us catch up with the states around us.”
Teams in Kansas will open the season on Sept. 6. Missouri teams will attend jamborees on Friday, Aug 23, and open the season on Aug. 30.
