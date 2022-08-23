The Southeast Lancers were finally able to play a full schedule in 2021 after dealing with COVID-19 issues in 2020 that caused an abbreviated season.
The Lancers went 5-4 last fall with three of those losses coming against teams that finished top-5 in Class 2A.
This year Southeast returns six starters and 16 lettermen.
“We will only have four seniors this year,” coach Nick Cheney said. “Our seniors will need to show leadership and underclassmen need to step up to fill roles to make us a true team.”
Among those seniors is one all-conference and all-district selection — wide receiver-defensive back Cade Burdette. Lineman Jace Flower and lineman/linebacker Kolby Lovell round out the seniors that started last year.
Juniors Deric Mitchell (WR/DB), Blake Logan (TE/LB) and Damius Sanchez (WR/DB) make up the returning starters.
The Lancers’ returning lettermen include senior Dakota Smith (TE/LB) and juniors Wyatt Hall (OL/DL), Blayke Burns (OL/DL), Austin Ford (OL/DL) and Dalton Davis (RB/LB). Sophomores are Dylan Baugh (OL/DL), Drew Phillips (QB/LB), Aden Smith (LB/RB), Matthew Swank (WR/DB) and Braxton Hudson (RB).
“We should play as a team and should have a couple of above average backs as the year goes on,” Cheney said. “I’m looking for our offensive line to play as one. Our defense needs to play with some heart each and every down for Southeast to win games.”
NORTHEAST VIKINGS
Due to low numbers in 2021, Northeast played a junior varsity schedule and finished 6-2 overall on the season.
Coach David Pitts saw vast improvements after his Vikings collected only three wins since 2018.
“We showed improvements as far as working as a team,” Pitts said. “The players learned to be more disciplined and really came together to promote the unified team concept. Many players stepped forward into leadership roles both on and off the field. It was a very nice experience to witness.”
Northeast brings back seven starters and 17 lettermen — quarterback-defensive back Gauge Tomasi is the lone senior that started last season. Junior returning starters are Tayshawn Gaynor (RB/DB), Braden Young (RB/LB), Dawson Troth (QB/DB), Brodie Doubldee (OL/DL) and Sammy Stansbury (RB/DB).
Zavier Castoe, a sophomore, returns on the offensive and defensive line.
More seniors are Brandon Sigmon (TE/LB), Seth Boley (TE/LB), Cameron Horning (OL/DL), Wade Carden (OL/DL), LaBraydon Clemons (RB/LB) and Braydon Bolton (OL/DL).
Junior Devan Vance will look to contribute at running back and defensive back, while sophomores Alex Coy (RB/DB), Chance McReynolds (TE/DE) and Korbyn Larson (OL/DL) look to make impacts.
“Instead of just one individual, I’m looking forward to the leadership from the senior and junior class as a group,” Pitts said. “That’s where our strengths lie and our depth. The team will need to be able to pass the ball, cut down on turnovers and play more disciplined football.”
8-MAN
CHETOPA GREEN HORNETS
Chetopa went 1-7 under first-year coach Josh Ghering last season.
The Green Hornets’ returning contingent is headlined by sophomore wide receiver Lawrence Holt, who earned all-conference laurels as a freshman.
Throwing to Holt is junior quarterback Blake Carter. Chetopa returns four two-way starters — linemen Trenton Farrow, Skyler Yowell and Connor McCoy as well as wide receiver-safety Cauy Ross.
Newcomers include senior Corven Walker and freshman John Harlett.
“My goal this year is to make good overall student athletes,” Ghering said. “We want them to have solid character with driven work ethics.”
OSWEGO INDIANS
Oswego had an adversity-filled 2021 as it went 3-6 in the 8-man division of the Three Rivers League.
“There were many challenges last season,” coach Matt Fowler said. “We had some issues with our field and some home games got moved to away. We did not get to play in our week one game. We had multiple battles with quarantines where players missed several games. We also had several injuries and suffered some heartbreaking close losses.
“The biggest lesson from the season is to keep battling every day. Our kids did a great job of that. They continued to compete when circumstances were not favorable.”
This season the Indians return six starters — seniors Jake Hutchinson (RB/LB), Jon Frisbie (LB), Colton Goddard (RB/DB) and Darrell Minor (OL/DE). Levi George (DB) leads the junior class, while sophomore Rayden Myers (OL/DE) highlights the team’s sophomore contingent.
“Our physicality will be something we hang our hat on,” Fowler said. “We need to play hard-nosed, physical football and make our community proud by competing with great sportsmanship and class.”
