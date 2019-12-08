PITTSBURG, Kan. — Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field opened up the indoor season at Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri this weekend.
Southern competed at the Boo Rogers Combined Events and Crimson and Gold Invitational inside the Robert W. Plaster Center, while a pair of male distance runners ran at Northwest Missouri. The Lions came away with seven NCAA Provisional Qualifying Marks at Pittsburg State, with Gidieon Kimutai earning an NCAA Automatic Qualifying Mark in the 5,000-meter run at Northwest Missouri State.
Kimutai won the event in a time of 14 minutes, 3.08 seconds, three seconds in front of his nearest competition. Southern’s Jarod Ozee placed 31st in the 5k at NMSU.
At Pittsburg State, Claire Luallen earned an NCAA Provisional Qualifying mark after accumulating 3,571 points to finish fifth in the pentathlon on Friday. Luallen won the 60-meter hurdles in an NCAA PQ time of 8.69 to start off the event. She took ninth in the high jump, eighth in the shot put and fourth in the long jump before placing sixth in the 800.
Kirsten Leisinger (59-10.5) and Hannah Smith (57-10.25) both picked up NCAA PQ marks in the weight throw as the pair finished second and fifth, respectively.
For the Southern men, Josh Fulmer picked up an NCAA PQ mark in the weight throw with a distance of 60-11.50. Fulmer went on to place second in the shot put in a distance of 50-08.25.
Dean Howard hit an NCAA PQ mark in the pole vault as he placed seventh in a height of 15-10.00. Brendan Watkins earned an NCAA PQ mark in the triple jump with a distance of 48-04.00.
PITTSBURG STATE WOMEN GET OFF TO STRONG START
Pittsburg State’s Haven Lander won the pole vault by clearing 13-5.75 to earn an automatic qualification to the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships. Kimberly Aubuchon cleared 11-10 to tie for fifth place with a provisional qualifying mark.
Brianna Cooks also turned in a third place effort in the weight throw to earn a PQ with a distance of 59-7.75.
In the men's action, Pittsburg State’s Levi Wyrick won the weight throw with a PQ toss of 62-6. Konner Swenson picked up a pair of PQ marks, winning the shot put (59-2) and finishing second in the weight throw (61-9).
Trey Mooney compiled 5,167 points in the heptathlon in the Boo Rogers Combined Events to earn a PQ mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.