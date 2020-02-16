PITTSBURG, Kan. — After adding four provisional qualifying marks, one automatic and an event win on Friday, Missouri Southern track and field posted seven additional provisional qualifying marks, three automatic qualifying marks, two event wins and a meet record on Saturday at the Fifth Annual Gorilla Indoor Classic hosted by Pittsburg State inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.
On the women's side, Emily Presley won the pole vault by clearing a meet-record height of 4.22 meters. The clearance is the third best mark in MSSU history. Also, in the event, Samantha Petry cleared 4.02 meters to improve her previous 3.90-meter mark from a provisional to an automatic qualifying mark. She ranks seventh in the NCAA. Lauren Sutherland cleared 3.67 meters for a provisional mark.
Payton Roberts finished fourth in the shot put with a provisional qualifying mark of 14.97 meters.
Kiara Smith posted a provisional mark of 8.67 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, while Jasmine Deckard posted a provisional mark of 7.58 in the 60-meter dash. Kelie Henderson posted a provisional time of 4:57.12 in the mile.
Southern's 4x400-meter relay squad of Chardae Overstreet, Elizabeth Adeoye, LaNea Wallace and Deckard finished third with a provisional time of 3:48.45, a new Southern record in the event.
On the men's side, Rajindra Campbell had a throw of 18.99 meters to win the shot put and move into third in the NCAA rankings with an automatic qualifying mark. The mark was a new school record for Southern.
In the triple jump, Brendan Watkins and Adrian Broadus finished third and fourth with provisional marks of 15.14 meters and 14.81 meters, respectively.
Lander highlights PSU track and field action
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State’s Haven Lander broke her own school record in the pole vault, placing second in the event after clearing 13-feet, 6.25-inches for an NCAA automatic qualifying mark on Saturday at the Gorilla Indoor Classic.
In other women's action, Cassidy Westhoff placed third in the mile run with a time of 4 minutes, 58.77 seconds. Asia Anderson picked up a NCAA PQ mark with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 39-3.75.
The Pittsburg State men registered five NCAA qualifying marks Saturday. Connar Southard won the mile run with a new personal best time of 4:10.90 (PQ). Devon Richardson placed fourth in the high jump (6-9.75, PQ), Konner Swenson finished sixth in the shot put (56-4, PQ) and Louis Rollins turned in a PQ time of 8.07 in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles. Cameron Johnson also earned a PQ mark with a sixth place finish in the pole vault (16-6.75).
