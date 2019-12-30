After 10 days off, the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team will close out the 2019 portion of the season by hosting John Brown University.
The Lions (8-2) are coming off a 105-88 win over Arkansas Tech and welcome the Golden Eagles (11-1) for a 5:30 tipoff tonight at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in the last nonconference matchup of the season.
Southern comes into the contest averaging 91.3 points per game, outscoring opponents by more than 21 points on average. MSSU is shooting 50% from the field as a team (333-666) and 37% from the perimeter (111-299).
Cam Martin is leading the Lions in scoring, putting up 22.9 points per game. Kinzer Lambert is averaging 13.2 points, while Elyjah Clark is putting up 10.9 per game to give the Lions three scoring in double digits. Reggie Tharp is close behind the double-figure mark, scoring 9.7 per contest.
Martin leads the Lions in rebounding with 8.3 boards per game, while Clark is second with 5.9 and Lambert third at 5.5. Tharp’s four assists per game is a team high.
John Brown is coming off its first loss of the season, falling 57-55 to Crowley’s Ridge on Dec. 14. The Golden Eagles are scoring 80.3 points per game, outscoring opponents by 17.4 points on average. JBU is shooting 50% from the field and 42% from 3-point range.
The Golden Eagles have three players averaging in double figures, with Luke Harper leading the way with 16.4 points per game, Densier Carnes is second in scoring at 11.9 per game, with Quintin Bailey third at 11.1. Rokas Grabliauskas is at 9.8 points per contest.
Carnes is nearly averaging a double-double, leading John Brown in rebounding with 9.3 per game. Quinn is grabbing 5.3 boards per game. Harper’s three assists per game is a team high.
Following the game against John Brown, Southern is back in MIAA action to open up the new year with a matchup at Fort Hays State on Jan. 4.
