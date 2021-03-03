The Missouri Southern baseball team has been rolling of late and its early season success paid off.
The Lions moved up to No. 5 in the latest National College Baseball Writers Association Division Poll, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.
MSSU was ranked 18th in last week’s polls, but moved to 9-0 on the season after a three-game sweep of Emporia State to open up MIAA play this past weekend. The Lions received one first-place votes in the poll and is the top ranked team from the Central Region, as well as MIAA.
Bausinger repeats as MIAA pitcher of week
For the second straight week, MSSU senior hurler Will Bausinger received the MIAA top weekly pitching honor.
Bausinger, who prepped at Marquette High School in St. Louis, followed up a stellar performance last week with a complete-game shutout against Emporia State last weekend.
He struck out 14 batters and walked just one while allowing only three hits. Bausinger’s 14 punchouts give him 279 in his career, the most in program history.
Southern will be back in action this weekend as the Lions travel to Washburn to take on the Ichabods. MSSU will play a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.