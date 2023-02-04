Head Coach Bryce Darnell was looking for his team to find early consistency following its season-opening win over St. Cloud State on Friday afternoon.
The unit must've found some sort of consistency as it rolled to a 12-2 victory over Southwest Baptist in just seven innings.
The Lions (2-0) got it going offensively early and often. They put up a crooked number in the first inning, plating three runs, then scratched across one in the second, another in the third and two more in the fourth.
Lastly, MSSU really poured it on with the final five runs in the sixth.
Starting pitcher Owen Schneider tossed six innings surrendering two runs on three hits while walking two batters and striking out five. Redshirt sophomore Laif Hultine pitched a perfect seventh frame by striking out all three batters he faced and did so on just 13 pitches.
Tyler Ferguson and catcher Chayton Beck led MSSU with two hits apiece. Beck drove in three runs to lead the team. Garrett Rice crossed the plate three times for the most runs on the team. Rice was also hit by a pitch in three plate appearances.
MSSU begins a doubleheader on Sunday at 11 a.m. against St. Cloud State (2-1) and meets SBU (0-3) again following that game.
