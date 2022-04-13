The Missouri Southern baseball team heads to Wichita as it takes on the Newman Jets this weekend in an MIAA series.
Games will be played on Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. and on Saturday at 1.
The Lions (24-15, 14-10 MIAA) claimed a mid-week game at Rogers State on Tuesday, where Matt Miller drove in a pair and four Lions' pitchers held the Hillcats to just one run in a 2-1 win.
Southern enters the contest with the Jets (20-17, 10-14 MIAA) sitting fifth place in the MIAA standings, one game out of third. The Lions hit .311 as a team and have a team ERA of 5.38.
The Lions lead the MIAA in doubles, shutouts, strikeout to walk ratio and triples, while ranking second in hits and home runs. In total, Southern ranks in the top three of 14 different offensive and pitching categories.
Southern ranks fourth nationally in both home runs and shutouts, while ranking sixth in doubles and seventh in triples.
Jordan Fitzpatrick ranks third nationally and leads the MIAA in doubles. Tommy Stevenson is sixth nationally in total bases, while ranking eighth nationally and second in the MIAA in home runs, 12th nationally in home runs per game and 13th in slugging.
Henry Kusiak ranks 12th nationally and second in the MIAA in triples, while Stevenson ranks second in the MIAA in batting average.
Logan VanWey leads the pitchers and is 4-3 on the season with a 3.79 ERA. The Webb City product is tops in the MIAA with 86 strikeouts and is 3-1 in his last five starts where he has allowed a total of four earned runs in that stretch for a 1.05 ERA.
VanWey ranks third nationally in strikeouts and leads the MIAA with 76 strikeouts, while ranking 11th in games started and 12th in strikeouts per nine innings.
Cale McCallister, another former Webb City hurler, has a 2.12 ERA in 20 appearances and a 2-0 record out of the bullpen. Scott Duensing and Ryan Paschal are tied for the team-lead in appearances with 20.
Both Jacob Davis and Cole Gayman are 5-1 on the season. Duensing and Paschal rank third nationally in appearances, while leading the MIAA in that category.
Newman is led by Jenner Steele as he is hitting .383 on the season with seven home runs and a team-high 45 RBI. Tyler Push is right behind at .381 and six home runs, while Carson Hawks leads the team with nine homers.
Asher Finke is 6-2 in 10 starts, while Garrett VandeVenter is 4-3 and Nate Denniston is 5-4. Denniston and Finke have 52 and 51 strikeouts, respectively to lead the Jets. Connor Langrell leads the MIAA with eight saves.
After this game, the Lions will stay on the road with a three-game series at Northeastern State on April 22-24.
