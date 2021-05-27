When Major League Baseball realigned its minor leagues after contraction to 120 teams, a new six-team league emerged that is no longer a part of affiliated minor league baseball.
In its inaugural season, the MLB Draft League has started and is run by MLB and Prep Baseball Report, featuring collegiate prospects aiming to improve their stock before July’s 20-round MLB Draft.
Missouri Southern has three players on the Trenton Thunder, previously the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. The other five teams are also in the northeastern United States.
ZACH PARISH
Parish, who finished his career as one of the Lions top hurlers in program history, represents Southern as a starter. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound lefty made his debut on Tuesday against Frederick.
He struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings of one-run baseball.
“As much as I wanted to say there were nerves, there really weren't,” Parish said. “I had a job to do. I was trying to go out there and make the most of it. Hopefully I can impress at least one scout. That’s all I need is to be able to be called upon on draft day. I went out there and did my thing, let the defense work.”
While his career at Southern has ended, Parish has racked up the accolades in recent weeks, capped by being named Division II National Pitcher of the Year on Wednesday.
“That’s obviously a huge honor and I’m blessed to receive that,” Parish said. “Coach (Bryce) Darnell) and Amanda (Schmelzer), our compliance officer, messaged me before they released it. They were like, ‘You received this award’ and gave me a congratulations. I reached out to both of them and I was like, ‘You made all this possible.’ ”
Parish throws a 87-90 mph heater but features a four-pitch mix with his bread-and-butter offering being a changeup. He said he found out about the league in April and has plenty he wants to work on this summer.
“This summer, I want to work on more command of my fastball,” Parish said. “I want to be able to develop my curveball a little bit more and mix in the slider in different counts to different people in different situations. I feel like I have the potential. All I need is a chance to be able to prove myself.”
LOGAN VANWEY
VanWey, a Webb City product, was used as a high-leverage reliever for the Lions this spring. He’s appeared in two scoreless outings so far with the Thunder.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander struck out the side in a scoreless ninth on Tuesday against the Keys. He found out about the draft league from Joplin native and Kansas City Royals minor league pitching coach Steve Luebber.
“It’s definitely good getting some innings in and getting seen,” VanWey said. “I played three years in the Northwoods League and that’s always good to face some different competition, a little higher level of competition. This league is definitely a change for once. Flying up here, that’s out of my element and facing new guys I have never seen before. I don’t really know this guy and what he likes to hit.
“I have to really fine-tune my pitches. It’s definitely a cool experience. I’m excited to get seen in front of some scouts and see what happens.”
VanWey saw a dramatic velocity spike last year, jumping up to 97 mph on the gun. He sits more consistently in the low-to-mid 90s range and mixes in a slider and a changeup.
“I have always had pretty good pitch selection,” VanWey said. “I know what hitters don’t like and what they struggle with. The first thing our manager (Jeff Manto) emphasized was we are not throwing anymore. We are pitching. You are trying to get a guy to hit the ball, get them to roll over for a double play. Definitely a little different, but I’m enjoying it so far.”
DEXTER SWIMS
Swims, a second baseman for Missouri Southern, led off for Trenton on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday. He’s hitting .250 in a small sample size of four games and has one run driven in thus far.
“I’m excited to play against some of the powerful arms across the country, see how I line up against them,” Swims said. “Nerves mixed with excitement because I was playing in the Phillies' stadium. I was leading off. I was facing a good pitcher. There is always nerves going into that. I had to calm down and try to do what I do best.”
Swims found out about the league toward the end of this spring with the Lions. He was recommended by a scout.
“I’m working to showcase more of my speed,” Swims said. “I know I can run a little bit. Whenever I get the chance to run, I’m going to run. I have a smaller frame, but I have some power with the bat a little bit. The competition here is like facing Friday night starters everytime you go up to the plate. You always have to be locked in and be competitive whenever you step into the box.”
LOOKING AHEAD
All three hope to use the draft league experience this summer to hear their names called on draft day.
“I would probably break down in tears a little bit,” Parish said.
“It would mean the world,” VanWey said.
“For it to happen, it would be a dream come true,” Swims said.
