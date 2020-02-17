Early run support and dominant pitching have been the recipe for success for Southern baseball through the early portion of the season.
That theme continued on Monday when the Lions (10-1) scored twice in the first inning before adding a run in the second for a 3-0 lead, riding a dazzling outing from Will Bausinger on the way to a 4-2 win over Washburn at Warren Turner Field to conclude play in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover.
Southern has won eight straight games, including a sweep of the four games in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover, in which the Lions combined to outscore their opponents 34-6.
“We are playing really well and playing with confidence,” Southern coach Bryce Darnell said. “I feel like the mojo is really good, and that is important in baseball. Guys are working hard, they’re hungry and the energy is good right now.”
The Lions struck first in the last of the opening frame when Tommy Stevenson, Troy Gagan and Jordan Fitzpatrick recorded back-to-back-to-back one-out doubles, with Gagan and Fitzpatrick picking up an RBI each, to give Southern a 2-0 lead.
“It’s always good to work with as many runs as you possibly can,” Bausinger said. “It gives you a lot of confidence when you are out there pitching.”
Southern pushed the lead to three runs in the second when Brad Wilis drove home Henry Kusiak, who singled to left with one out and advanced to third on a Washburn error, with an RBI groundout to second.
Washburn plated two unearned runs in the top of the third after Kros Bay singled to lead off the inning before coming around to score on a passed ball that followed a double by Wyatt Featherston.
Eric Hinostroza drove in Featherston with a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-2.
Bausinger settled in after the hiccup in the third inning, retiring the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“He was really good,” Darnell said. “He settled in and retired 11 in a row at one point. When he gets in a rhythm and gets going, he is hard to handle.”
Bausinger (2-1), who earned the win, pitched 62/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on five hits and eight strikeouts. He did not walk a batter.
“I was really comfortable after about the third inning,” Bausinger said. “I couldn’t get all my pitches to work (early in the game). Once I got the touch back, I felt fine and tried to keep going as best I could and trust my defense.”
The Ichabods threatened in the top of the seventh after Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli singled to center to start the frame before advancing to second and third on consecutive groundouts. With Bausinger’s pitch count near the century mark, Corey Conway came on in relief and struck out Carson Sader to end the inning and keep his starter in line for the win.
“Corey has had three or four relief appearances like that where he has come in and gotten some big outs,” Darnell said. “It makes a big difference in the game. Corey was outstanding. I think the count was 2-0 in that at-bat, and he came back to strike him out.”
“That was great to see him go out there and get that strikeout in a really big spot,” Bausinger said.
Southern added much-needed insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Like they did in the first, the Lions strung together three hits with one out, with Matt Miller singling to center before moving to third on a single by Joe Kinder. Dexter Swims followed with a single the other way through the right side of the infield to score Miller and push the lead over Washburn to 4-2.
“That run in the eighth makes a huge difference in terms of how you can manage a game,” Darnell said. “It’s a big difference because now, a walk and a home run, or an error or hit and a home run doesn’t beat you, it can only tie. ... That was a big run for us.
“Hitting is contagious, and we always tell our guys that. We feed off each other. It was pretty impressive to hit three straight doubles in the first inning, then string three straight singles there in the eighth, particularly off of Washburn’s good relief pitching.”
The two-run lead was more than enough for Southern closer Logan VanWey, who earned his fourth save of the year after recording a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts in a clean ninth inning.
Southern is off for four days before returning to action with a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State, with first pitch for the opener scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
