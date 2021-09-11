The Missouri Southern women's soccer team picked up its first victory of the season in a big way.
The Lions blanked Southern Nazarene 4-0 on Saturday night at Hal Bodon Field.
Southern (1-2-1) totaled 26 shots to the Crimson Storm's 14 in the game.
Allie Cook found the back of the net in the 39th minute to get the Lions on the board. Then at the 53rd minute in the second half, Aisley Stevens blasted a kick through the net to hand Southern a 2-0 advantage.
Thirteen minutes later, Ashley Koepp tallied a goal as the Lions' lead grew to 3-0. Webb City product Lily Spikereit provided the dagger for Southern with its final goal in the 71st minute.
The Lions' goalkeeper Riley Laver had a busy night, collecting five saves.
Southern hosts Missouri Western in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m. Friday.
