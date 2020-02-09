EDMOND, Okla. — Missouri Southern softball fell in both contests to close out the Edmond Regional Festival on Sunday
The Lions (1-3) opened the day with a hard-fought 5-4 loss against No. 15 Cameron before closing the day with a 20-3 defeat against Oklahoma Christian.
Cameron 5, Southern 4
Southern took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Haleigh Scott hit a two-run double to left-center.
After Cameron cut the lead in half in the second with a run scoring on a Southern fielding error, Mikayla Oaks tied the game at 2-2 in the third with an RBI double to left.
Southern regained the lead after Kaycee Hodgson tripled to center, scoring Emilee Meyer to make the score 3-2.
Cameron’s Khmari Edwards pushed her team back in front after driving in two runs on a double left in the bottom of the fourth, with Brenna Busby extending the lead to 5-3 with a solo homer in the sixth.
Josie Tofpi brought the Lions back to within one of the lead, 5-4, in the seventh with an RBI double to left-center to score Makaila Leonhart, but the rally would end there for Southern.
Leonhart had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs. Tofpi and Emily Harris also notched two hits in the loss.
Abby Atkin started for MSSU and took a no-decision after allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and a strikeout in three innings. Mikaela Cox took the loss in relief after allowing three runs on five hits in three innings.
Bethany Hines earned the win after allowing three runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts in six innings. Turner Whorton earned the save after allowing one run on two hits and two strikeouts in one inning.
Oklahoma Christian 20, Southern 3
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma Christian crossed home plate 15 times in the first inning and five more times in the fourth to end the contest in five innings.
Southern initially took the lead with a three-run first inning. Scott doubled home Tofpi and Leonhart before Erika Lutgen drove a run in on a fielder’s choice.
In response, Oklahoma Christian tallied 15 runs on seven hits in the first inning to steal the momentum permanently.
Katelyn Dunckel led Oklahoma Christian with two hits, four RBI and three runs scored. Jaiden Johnson had two hits and scored three runs, while Bailey Strecker had two hits, scored twice and drove in two.
Scott had two hits, two RBI and a run scored to lead the Lions at the plate.
Kali Crandall earned the win after allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, a walk and three strikeouts in four innings.
Natalie Hamm took the loss, allowing eight runs on four hits and four walks without recording an out.
Southern returns to action in the UAM Division II Softball Classic with a 10 a.m. matchup against Harding on Friday in Bentonville, Arkansas.
