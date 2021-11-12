The Missouri Southern volleyball team fell to No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney 3-0 inside Young Gymnasium on Friday night.
Individual set scores were 10-25, 13-25 and 11-25.
Southern (4-25, 1-18 MIAA) was led by CC Pollard with eight kills, while Sophie Mader dished out 17 assists on the night and added five digs. Pollard had eight digs of her own.
Brooklynn McCain had a team-high 11 digs. Grace Quiroz had seven digs, while Emily-Kate Lonergan had four kills and eight digs. Josey Goldberg had five kills.
UNK (22-6, 13-6 MIAA) was led by Lauren Taubenheim with 10 kills and a .500 attack average. Maddie Squires dished out 32 assists and added ten digs, while Lindsay Nottleman had 18 digs of her own.
The Lions fought hard in each set, but couldn’t stop the hot-hitting Lopers that had a .443 team attack average on the night.
Southern will finish up the regular season on Saturday afternoon as the Lions play host to Fort Hays State for Senior Day. Tip off is set for 3:30 pm.
