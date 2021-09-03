KEARNEY, Neb. — Thunder storms in the Kearney, Neb., area led to a late night for the Missouri Southern football team in its season opener at Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday.
A 2 1/2-hour weather delay saw the Week 1 tilt kick off at 9:30 as MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley made his head coaching debut in the MIAA. The Lions kept things close early but eventually succumbed to the more experienced Lopers in a 38-0 setback at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.
UNK dual-threat quarterback T.J. Davis was the top performer of the night, accounting for three touchdowns and 299 yards of total offense in just three quarters of play.
The Lopers, despite being denied a score in the game's first 17 minutes, finished with 539 yards of total offense while limiting the Lions to 184 yards.
Following a scoreless first quarter, UNK got on the scoreboard first with a 75-yard drive that was capped by a 22-yard run by Davis with 12:26 remaining in the opening half.
Southern went three-and-out on its ensuing offensive possession before Davis added to the Lopers’ lead on a short TD run with 5:00 to go in the second quarter.
UNK made it a 17-0 ballgame midway through the third when place kicker Junior Gonzalez capped a 56-yard drive with a 24-yard field goal.
The Lopers scored a pair of touchdowns in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The first came on a 17-yard rush by Montrez Jackson, and then Davis logged his final score of the night on a 10-yard TD run.
Backup QB Jacob Green connected with Micheal Koch for a 29-yard TD pass with under two minutes remaining to cap the scoring for Kearney.
The MSSU offense opened the game with the football and advanced 34 yards to the UNK 41 before the Lopers forced the first of four punts Southern would have in the game’s first 30 minutes.
Southern finished with just two drives that advanced into UNK territory. The second came late in the third quarter when the Lions drove to the Lopers' 35 before turning the ball over on downs.
First-year starting QB Dawson Herl tallied 60 yards on 8-for-16 passing. Jaedon Stoshak had one catch for 16 yards, and Chris Boudreaux amassed 14 yards on a pair of catches.
Joplin graduate Nathan Glades, a true freshman, led Southern in the run game with 63 yards on 18 carries.
The Southern defense forced one turnover on downs as well as two punts. Linebackers Coleman Booker, Richard Jordan Jr. and Colton Winder tallied 12, 11 and 10 tackles, respectively.
The Lions host Northeastern State on Sept. 11 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
