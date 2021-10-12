PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to Pittsburg State on Tuesday at John Lance Arena.
Individual set scores were 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19.
The Gorillas (11-6) jumped out to a 16-9 advantage and never looked back. The momentum continued into set two as PSU opened with a 19-7 advantage and finished the set off with a 8-6 rally.
In the final set, Lions took an early 11-10 lead to force a Gorilla timeout. Out of the timeout, PSU took the lead back 14-11 and ultimately prevailed by six points.
Pitt State was led by junior outside hitter Meg Auten, who tallied 13 kills over the Lady Lions. Junior setter Bri Richard put up 25 assists against Missouri Southern.
The Gorillas held the Lions to a 0.031 hitting percentage in the match.
Southern's leaders were Armnyi Perales, who slammed a team-high seven kills. Sophie Mader filled up the stat steet with four kills, 17 assists and 11 digs.
Kierson Maydew chipped in four kills for the Lions (3-15, 0-8 MIAA) as well.
PSU plays at Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m. Friday while Southern goes to Fort Hays State.
