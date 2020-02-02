EDMOND, Okla. — Missouri Southern baseball fell behind early before Southwestern Oklahoma State used a big inning late to pull away for a 13-0 win in seven innings in the final game of the Edmond First Pitch Classic on Sunday.
Southwestern Oklahoma (2-1) scored a run in the top of the first before adding two more in the second. With a 5-0 lead after five complete, the Bulldogs essentially put the game away with an eight-run sixth inning.
Southern (2-1) had a hit each from Dexter Swims, Matt Miller and Troy Gagan. Will Bausinger took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits, four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. River Wright, Zach Zeller, Jeremiah Kennedy, Ethan Paschke and Scott Duensing all threw in relief.
Eric Estrada earned the win for the Bulldogs after blanking the Lions over five innings of three-hit baseball. He walked two and struck out seven.
The Lions are back in action next weekend as Southern hosts to the University of Mary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Warren Turner Field. The Lions play a single game at 2 p.m. on Friday, a double-header starting at 1 on Saturday and wrap up action with a noon contest on Sunday.
