MANKATO, Minn. — The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 setback to Upper Iowa on Friday in the first of two games this weekend at the Maverick Soccer Complex.
The Lions (0-1) suffered the setback despite finishing the game with a 12-10 advantage in shots, a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks over the Peacocks (1-0).
MSSU got a team-high three shots from midfielder Jori Hays, who also tied for the team lead in shots on goal (two) with defender Aisley Stevens. Goalie Riley Laver finished with two saves.
The lone goal came in the 29th minute when Upper Iowa’s Katrina Kazluski took an assist from Leah Willenbring and netted a shot from inside the box.
Southern wraps up its weekend with a game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Minnesota State-Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.