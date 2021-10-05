ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team got a double-double from Armyni Perales, but the Lions fell in three sets to Missouri Western on Tuesday.
Individual set scores were 18-25, 7-25 and 18-25.
The Lions (3-12, 0-5 MIAA) were led by Perales' night as the freshman had 10 kills and 11 digs. Sophie Mader dished out 19 assists, while Brooklyn McCain had 11 digs and Bonnie Hegarty had six kills.
Western (11-4, 3-3 MIAA) had a pair of Griffons with 10 kills each.
The opening set was back and forth with the two teams trading leads. The set was tied ten times, the last at 16 all, but Western closed the set on a 9-2 run.
Set two was all Griffons as after the Lions scored the opening two points, Western took control of the frame. Set three saw the two teams again trade points early on, but midway through the set, the Griffons used an 11-3 run to open up an 18-11 lead. Southern scored seven late points, but the comeback was not in the cards.
Southern travels to play at No. 1 ranked Washburn at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.