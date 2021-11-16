KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football team is well-represented as the MIAA announced its postseason honors on Tuesday afternoon.
In total, the Lions had 10 players selected to 11 positions (Nick Williams was picked at both punter and kicker) to earn All-MIAA honors.
Junior linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. led the way as he was a second-team selection at linebacker. This season, Jordan finished second nationally and led the MIAA in forced fumbles with five. The five forced fumbles ties Jordan with Brandon Williams and MSSU Hall of Famer Ron Burton for the single-season school record.
Jordan finished with 112 which is the 11th-most in a single-season at MSSU, while moving his career tally to 289 and into eighth place on the career tackle list. His 14.5 tackles for a loss were tied for second in the MIAA this season and ranked 26th nationally, while the 112 tackles were second in the MIAA and 11th nationally.
Brian Boyd Jr. was a third-team selection at wide receiver. Boyd finished his career with 1,517 yards, which ranks 11th overall at MSSU. His 811 yards this year rank eighth in a single-season, while ranking as the fifth-most by a senior wideout.
Williams earned third-team honors as a kicker and honorable mention honors as a punter. This year, Williams finished with 62 points from kicking which is the second-most ever by a kicker in MSSU history. He was second in the MIAA in field goals and third in field goal percentage, while ranking fifth in punting and seventh in scoring (second in kick scoring).
Williams made 12 field goals this season, twice kicking three in a single-game and ranks second in MSSU single-season history.
Solomona Fetuao was a third-team pick at defensive line. This year, Fetuao had 43 tackles and 8.5 for a loss of 26 yards, including 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup and seven quarterback hurries.
Dylan Bolden set records this season for the Lions tying a single-season record with a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns. This year, Bolden was second in the MIAA in interceptions and fifth in passes defended. He was one of just 10 players in Division II to have multiple interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Keandre Bledsoe (tight end), Labrente Davis (offensive line), Nick Kruse (defensive line), Malachi Broadnax (defensive back) and Colton Winder (linebacker) all earned honorable mention honors alongside Williams.
Bledsoe finished his career with 66 receptions, which ranks third among tight ends at Missouri Southern, while his 717 yards are fourth-most among tight ends.
Kruse had 18 tackles, 5.5 for a loss of 26 yards and two sacks on the season. Broadnax was fourth on the team with 56 tackles including an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass break ups.
Winder was second on the team with 87 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Davis helped anchor the Lions' offensive line all season, helping the team to 2,275 yards in the air and nearly 2,000 yards on the ground.
