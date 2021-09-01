Missouri Southern had a tight competition for the starting nod at quarterback during the team’s fall camp.
But it was a competition not necessarily seen as a negative.
First-year head football coach Atiba Bradley felt encouraged and welcomed by the four-man QB battle with junior transfer Jaylon Banks and freshmen Dawson Herl, David Oplotnik and Luke Sampson.
“We want to see that,” Bradley said. “Iron sharpens iron.”
And taking the first snaps for the Lions in their season opener at Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday night will be Herl, who took a redshirt in his first season with MSSU in 2019.
“Dawson is a very cool cat,” Bradley said. “He is very poised. He very rarely gets rattled. He has a very short-term memory. A bad throw doesn’t affect his next throw. He’s a guy that has a lot of confidence for his age to be able to step in a huddle and demand the respect and the attention of the team. When your signal caller has those attributes, it’s a very good thing.”
Prior to Southern, Herl was a two-time all-conference QB at William Chrisman High School in Independence, where he threw for more than 2,200 yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.
“I saw a bunch of quarterbacks this fall camp and anyone could have taken that spot, honestly,” Lions’ defensive stalwart Richard Jordan Jr. said. “Dawson is a mobile quarterback. He can extend plays passed where a normal sack would be. He can break the pocket and he can throw it downfield. I saw that multiple times during the fall camp and he opened my eyes as a defensive player.”
Banks, an Eastern Illinois transfer, played in the spring game at Southern Nazarene and will serve as the backup.
Start of a new era
Southern’s matchup with Nebraska-Kearney is the official game of the Bradley era.
Bradley, who previously was a defensive coordinator at Division II McKendree University, was named the 14th head coach in the history of the Lions on Feb. 5. He is the first graduate of MSSU to lead the Southern football program.
And it will also mark the Lions’ first MIAA contest in 672 days. Southern was picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason polls.
“I think it’s great,” Bradley said. “The guys are excited. This Thursday has a special feel to it. This is the kickoff to post-COVID football, which has been on everyone’s mind. Obviously, it’s the first MIAA game played by us in over two years. Guys are excited to get back to it. Guys are excited to have fans. Guys are excited for pregame and tackling. There is so much unknown that goes into Week 1, but this is the first time you get to showcase your adjustments and showcase your hard work over the last four to five months.”
“It’s definitely a stress reliever to be back in football and actually play another team,” senior wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr. said. “We have been going against each other for so long in the spring and all of the way up until fall camp. We are just ready to play another team.”
A look at the Lopers
The Lions are looking for their first victory over UNK since topping the Lopers at home 24-14 on Sept. 19, 2015. UNK owns the advantage in the all-time series 11-8 over Southern.
The Lopers were selected to finish fourth by the coaches and fifth by the media in the preseason poll. UNK played two games in the fall of 2020 and earned a win at home over Chadron State and a win on the road at Pittsburg State.
A run-heavy team, the Lopers averaged 414 yards on the ground and just 120 in the air last fall, led by their quarterback TJ Davis. Davis averaged 8.4 yards per carry, picking up 343 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns in those two games.
Defensively, UNK was led by Jacey Nutter as he finished with 20 tackles and a half a sack.
But Jordan Jr. cautions not to overlook Southern.
“This is a different Missouri Southern team from the past,” Jordan Jr. said. “In the past, the older guys might not be as bought in. But with these new younger guys, they are excited. They come from winning high school programs. They know what to do. They know what a winning program looks like. We are all working in the right direction right now.”
