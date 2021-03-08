The Missouri Southern football team will play one game this spring when it travels to Bethany, Oklahoma, to take on Southern Nazarene on March 18, the university announced Monday.
Kickoff between the Lions and the Crimson Storm will be at 3 p.m. at SNU Stadium. It will be Southern’s first game since the end of the 2019 season as well as its first game under newly hired head coach Atiba Bradley.
MSSU didn’t have a 2020 fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game will be broadcasted on the Missouri Southern Radio Network and Fox Sports Joplin. Live video and stats will also be available courtesy of SNU and can be accessed by visiting mssulions.com/coverage.
The Lions are in the midst of spring ball and will partake in a final intersquad scrimmage at Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin at 1 p.m. on April 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.