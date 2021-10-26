DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Missouri Southern featured both team and individual strongpoints in finishing third Tuesday in the Matt Dyass Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by the University of West Georgia at West Pines Golf Club.
After opening the first two rounds Monday in fourth, the Lions shot a 297 over the final round Tuesday, which proved to be the lowest team score of the day over the par-71 18-hole course.
Missouri Southern’s Tradgon McCrae, who was tied for the individual lead after Monday, carded a final-round 76 to end at 216 and tied for fourth. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Other scores for the Lions were Logan Greer with a final-round 73 to finish at 221 and tied for 10th; Connor Williamson, 72, 223, tied for 19th; Ben Epperly, 76, 226, tied for 26th and Jonathan Sanchez, 236, tied for 44th.
Tusculum University won the tourney with an 876 over the three rounds of play. West Georgia finished a close second at 877 and Missouri Southern ended third with 883.
The remaining finishers in order were Montevallo, Newberry, Spring Hill, Emmanuel, Miles, Southern Wesleyan, North Greenville and Georgia Military.
The tournament marked the last event of the fall for the Lions, who return in the spring for the second half of their schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.