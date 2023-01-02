There wasn’t any drama in Jeff Boschee’s return to the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team never trailed and led by as many as 30 points in the second half en route to a dominant 84-63 win against Pittsburg State and the Lions’ former head coach.
Southern improved to 8-4 (4-2) with the win, and dropped the Gorillas to 5-8 (2-5).
The game was tied at 9 four minutes in, but Southern went on an 11-2 run to open things up and led by 15 points with 5:44 left in the half after Vinson Sigmon Jr. showed off a nifty spin move and scored.
He scored again at the 2:50 mark to make it 40-23, and Southern would lead by 16 at the break after shooting 57% from the floor in the first half.
Winston Dessesow had a huge half for Southern, scoring 13 points and making 3 of 4 attempts from three-point range.
Avery Taggart pushed the lead to 20 early in the second half and later added a 3-pointer to make it 55-30 with 16:53 remaining.
Christian Bundy sank a 3-pointer at the 12:24 mark to give the Lions a 30-point advantage at 67-37. He added a dunk a few minutes later to make it 69-39.
The Lions made 9 of 11 attempts at the line in the second half and 10 of 14 in the game. The Gorillas only took six free throws all night.
Southern had five players score in double figures: Dessesow (18), Bundy (16), Sam Thompson (14), Sigmon Jr. (13) and Taggart (10). The Lions out-rebounded the Gorillas 41-33 and recorded 14 assists to nine turnovers. Ndongo Ndaw and Sigmon Jr. each had two steals, and Ndaw blocked two shots.
Southern shot 52% from the floor (33-64) and limited Pittsburg State to 39% (25-64). The Lions were dominant in the paint, outscoring the Gorillas by 22.
Pittsburg State was led by Magic Reliford’s 15 points; Jeramy Shaw added 14 and Quentin Hardrict 11.
Southern, currently fourth in the MIAA Conference standings, will attempt to leapfrog Fort Hays State (10-3, 5-2) on the road Thursday night.
