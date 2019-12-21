Disappointed by its 91-89 overtime loss on Monday afternoon at Texas A&M-Commerce, Missouri Southern’s men’s basketball team was anxious to get back on the floor.
“We’ve had a good couple of practices, some competitive ones,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “We’ve worked a lot on defense. Even though we beat Washburn, I didn’t think our defense was very good. We kind of did the same down in Commerce.
“We have to do a better job of just guarding the ball. One of our things defensively is not letting the ball go to the middle of the floor. The first half there were probably six or seven drives right to the middle of the floor. That’s what we want to do on offense is drive into the paint and get post touches. That’s what we try to limit on defense, and we didn’t do a very good job of it.”
The No. 11 Lions (7-2) return to action this afternoon against visiting Arkansas Tech. Tipoff is at 1 on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Wonder Boys (6-3) haven’t played since an 83-63 loss at Southern Arkansas one week ago.
“They start five Division I transfers,” Boschee said. “They’re a very athletic team. They get up and down the floor kind of like us. Their 5 man, traditionally, is long and mobile, can move and is athletic. The point guard R.J. Glasper, a transfer from the University of Arkansas, has been really good for them. His freshman year he averaged 20 points a game, and this year he’s around 17 points.
“They will press us after free throws, after makes. It’s kind of a different style from what we’ve seen this year. Offensively, they’ll push the basketball in transition. I don’t expect us having to guard too long because they do shoot pretty quick. They are forcing 17 turnovers a game, so we have to make sure we take care of the basketball and we’re strong with it.”
The Lions, whose other loss came on a Truman State 3-pointer at the buzzer, led Texas A&M-Commerce by 12 points with seven minutes left and by four points with two minutes left in overtime. But Commerce made three free throws with no time on the clock to force overtime and two charities with two seconds left in overtime to win it.
“We had chances to put them away, just never did,” Boschee said. “At the 7-minute mark we were up 12, and we don’t continue to do what we did to get to that point. We have to be mentally tougher to step up and make some free throws. I told the guys after the game we should have never been at the point where Elyjah (Clark) and Kinzer (Lambert) had to make free throws. We should have put it away when we could have, but at the same time we have to be mentally tough to make those free throws. We’ve been working on some pressure situations in practice as far as free throws.
“You have to give them credit, too. They made some tough shots. They really did. The response has been good from our guys. It’s one that you have to learn from and move on. Hopefully, we do that on Saturday.”
In the MIAA stats, the Lions’ Cam Martin is first in free throws made and second in scoring. Point guard Reggie Tharp is second in assist-to-turnover ratio, and Lambert is second in 3-point goal percentage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.