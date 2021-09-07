KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men's and women's golf teams were picked seventh and eighth as the MIAA released its preseason golf coaches poll Tuesday afternoon.
The men finished seventh at the 2021 MIAA Golf Championships that was hosted by the Lions at Shangri-La Country Club. Southern returns eight from last year's roster, including all five scorers from the MIAA Tournament.
Logan Greer, Grant Sikes and Ben Epperly return for their senior campaigns, as does Josh Hamnett, Ben Marckmann, Fletcher McSpadden, Jonathan Sanchez, Connor Williamson and Grant Sikes.
The Lions will have six newcomers to the fold including Colby Cox, who saw action in 2019 but took last year off.
The women finished eighth at the MIAA Tournament last season and return all five scorers from last year's MIAA Tournament team.
Madison Saenz is the lone senior returning on this year's squad, but she is not alone in veterans returning to the program. Maggie Moore and Kylie Carnes return for their third year with the program, while Hannah Torres, Kenzie Kirkhart, Julianna Washka and Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro return for year two.
The women also welcome in a quartet of talented newcomers that could look to help out right away.
Central Missouri was the preseason favorite for the men, earning eight first-place votes. Washburn was second, followed by Rogers State, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Western, Northeastern State, the Lions, Fort Hays State, Lincoln and Newman.
On the women's side, Central Oklahoma was picked to win the league in a close vote over Rogers State. Both schools received four first-place votes. Central Missouri was third, followed by Northeastern State, Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney, Northwest Missouri, the Lions, Fort Hays State, Newman and Lincoln to round out the poll.
