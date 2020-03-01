PITTSBURG, Kan. — The seventh-ranked Missouri Southern men's track and field team captured its third MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship on Sunday inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.
The Southern men, who won the indoor conference championship in 2004 and 2007, scored 142 points for a 26-point win. The Pittsburg State men finished second overall with 116 points, while Northwest Missouri State finished third with 115 points.
MSSU’s Rajindra Campbell opened the day in record-shattering fashion with a throw of 65-feet, 10.25-inches to win the shot put title and earn All-MIAA status. The win doubled as a new MIAA meet record as well as a new Southern record in the event. The automatic qualifying mark moves Campbell into the top spot in the NCAA rankings.
Josh Fulmer's provisional mark throw of 53-03.75 added an additional point for the Lions.
Dean Howard scored five team points with a fourth-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 16-07.5 for a provisional mark.
Ryan Riddle and Gidieon Kimutai earned All-MIAA status on the track after they finished first and third in the mile run. Riddle set a new MIAA and MSSU record with a provisional qualifying mark of 4 minutes, 8.13 seconds. Kimutai finished in a time of 4:10.11 to earn a provisional qualifying mark.
In the 3,000, Kimutai set a new meet record and third best time in Southern history with a time of 8.15.79. Riddle earned All-MIAA honors after finishing third with a time of 8:24.51.
Desmond Hall scored eight points in the 60-meter hurdles with a second-place time of 8.07 for a provisional mark and All-MIAA honors. Cameron Linville had a provisional mark of 6.84 and finished fourth in the event in the 60.
Jon Johnson posted a time of 1:10.96 to earn All-MIAA honors with a second-place finish in the 600-yard run. Gabe McClain also scored an All-MIAA honor by taking second in the 800 in a time of 1:53.57.
The team of Johnson, Brieon Randle, Gabe McClain and Elliot Rule earned All-MIAA status by finishing second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:16.81.
In all, the Lion men earned 11 individual and two relay All-MIAA honors while winning five individual events.
Pittsburg State’s Louis Rollins claimed an MIAA title in the 60 hurdles in a time of 7.88, winning the event for a second straight year. Jared Becker (8.18) and Raymond Brass (8.29) finished third and fourth in the event. Connar Southard set a new PSU record with his MIAA runner-up time of 4:09.64 in the mile run, while Mason Strader's fourth-place time of 4:10.46 served as the second-fastest time in school history.
Konner Swenson earned All-MIAA honors with a third-place mark of 59-4 in the shot put, while Cameron Wright also placed third in the pole vault with a clearance of 16-11.5.
Bryce Grahn took fourth in the 3,000 with a time of 8:25.91. The 4x400 relay of Nizar Alarahshun, Jared Page, Matthew Morris and Bailey Stone closed out the meet with a fifth-place finish in a time of 3:16.27.
PSU WOMEN WIN INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP; SOUTHERN TAKES SECOND
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State women's indoor track and field team captured its fourth consecutive indoor conference title after rallying past second-place Missouri Southern by 7.5 points for the MIAA Indoor Championship on Sunday at Robert W. Plaster Center.
The Gorillas compiled 137 points in the meet, clinching the title prior to the 4x400-meter relay — the final of 18 events in the three-day meet. Pittsburg State led, 133-122.5, following the 3,000 meters. In addition to the fourth straight title, the championship marked the program's eighth all-time indoor MIAA Championship.
The Gorilla women scored a pair of individual event titles Sunday, with Rhema Taylor winning the 600 in a time of 1:23.59, while Piper Misse won the 3,000 with a time of 10:04.09. Misse, Cassidy Westhoff, who took third in 10:13.14, and Hannah Honeyman, who took fifth in a time of 10:21.61, combined for 20 points in the 3,000.
PSU’s Christine Williams placed fourth in the 60 in 7.72 seconds and fifth in the 200 in a time of 24.28. Westhoff placed fourth in the mile run with a time of 5:07.25, while McKenzie Penne finished sixth in the 60 hurdles in 8.82.
Asia Anderson added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 38-2.75, while Camryn Williams’s mark of 43-7.75 and Brianna Cooks’ mark of 43-6 were good enough for sixth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put.
Southern’s Payton Roberts opened Sunday's action with a win in the shot put, setting a new meet and program record with an automatic qualifying throw of 52-11.00, now the top mark in the NCAA.
Jennifer Okeke earned All-MIAA status by posting a provisional mark in the triple jump with a leap of 38-07.75.
Kelie Henderson finished second and earned All-MIAA honors in the mile run in a time of 5:04.31.
Kiara Smith won the 60-meter hurdles with a provisional time of 8.55, while Cornesia Calhoun-White was right behind her in second with a provisional mark of 8.56. Both runners earned All-MIAA honors.
Jasmine Deckard finished the 60 in second place with a time of 7.51 for a provisional time and All-MIAA honors. She also added an automatic qualifying time of 23.78 in the 200, breaking her own school record while taking second and earning All-MIAA honors.
Deckard, Elizabeth Adeoye, Chardae Overstreet and LaNea Wallace took second place and earned All-MIAA honors in the 4x400 relay with a provisional qualifying time of 3:46.83.
