JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – No. 10 Missouri Southern turned up the defense midway through the second half and pulled away from Lincoln 77-63 Thursday night in MIAA men’s basketball action at a noisy Jason Gymnasium.
The conference-leading Lions (14-2, 6-0 MIAA) stretched their winning streak to seven games, but the Blue Tigers (6-9, 3-3) put up a strong challenge to beat MSSU for the second consecutive year.
Joe Davis’ 3-point goal six minutes into the second half gave Lincoln its only lead, 49-47. The Lions tied the game on Elyjah Clark’s short bank shot and moved back ahead on Kinzer Lambert’s trey after he blocked a layup at the opposite end.
Marcel Burton’s 3 from the top of the circle tied the game at 52, but from that point, the Blue Tigers did not make another field goal for 6 minutes, 28 seconds. In fact, Lincoln had only four field goals in the last 11:35, shooting 36 percent in the half and 41 percent for the game.
“That just shows how good our defense can be whenever we’re locked in,” Clark said. “The first half we weren’t locked in very much, but we talked at halftime that we wanted to come out and be very locked in on defense.”
Much of the game-deciding span came with scoring leader Cam Martin on the bench in foul trouble.
“I thought our bench was better defensively in the second half,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Christian (Bundy) was better, Ted (Brown) was better, Parker (Jennings) was better. We were struggling a little bit with them getting in the paint.”
“Our team is very deep,” Clark said. “We have to be next man up … the man off the bench has to bring a lot of energy. We’re a good team. We’re comfortable with anybody coming off the bench.
“The other thing is they out-toughed us (in the first half). They had nine offensive rebounds the first half and 10 second-chance points off that.”
From the 52-52 deadlock, the Lions rattled off 10 unanswered points in a two-minute stretch. Parker Jennings was the catalyst with a 3-pointer from the right wing before zipping a pass inside for a Lambert dunk. Martin scored on the inside before Clark turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play.
After Lincoln hit two free throws, Lambert drove for a layup and Jennings hit a midrange jumper and another 3 for a 69-55 lead with 4:14 left.
“If you’re going to be a good basketball team, you have to have players step up and make big shots,” Boschee said. “I thought we did that tonight. That’s the bottom line. We do the work in practice, and in the game you have to perform.”
Martin collected 22 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes for the Lions. Clark added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Lambert tallied 16 points.
“The first half they were getting a lot of rebounds,” Clark said. “I wanted to make it a point to get a rebound – don’t let someone else get it, just go get it myself.”
Reggie Tharp and Jennings each had eight points, and Jennings made three steals.
The Lions shot 50 percent from the floor (28-of-56) but had 10 fewer shots than Lincoln, thanks mainly to an uncharacteristic 21 turnovers.
“They kept us off balance offensively, mixing in zone and man,” Boschee said. “We didn’t get a good flow, good movement.”
Davis led Lincoln with 14, followed by Marcel Burton with 12 and Marcus Cohen with 10.
