CLAREMORE, Okla. – Missouri Southern’s offense converted big play after big play down the stretch to secure a 96-87 victory over Rogers State on Thursday night at the Claremore Expo Center.
In a game that featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes, the Lions (7-6) scored on almost every possession during the final four minutes.
Cam Martin, who poured in a season-high 38 points, hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Lions an 80-77 lead with 3:30 left. Martin sank two free throws on the Lions’ next trip, and in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the game, Lawson Jenkins nailed a 3 from the right wing and Avery Taggart hit a high-arching trey from the left wing for a 91-83 lead with 50 seconds left.
In between those 3s, the Lions executed one of their best plays of the game. As the shot clock wound down, Martin was double-teamed at the free-throw line. Stan Scott made a cut toward the basket from the right, took the pass from Martin, made the layup and then the free throw to complete the and-1.
“I thought we had some guys hit some big-time shots,” MSSU coach Jeff Boschee said. “Lawson, Avery… we had some good offense and we got to the free-throw line and made our free throws. Lawson’s 3s in the second half, to go 0-for in the first half but be able to keep his mind right and make 5s in the second half was big. Stan’s cut to the basket when Cam was getting double-teamed … really our best offense was getting the ball to Cam at the post and create off that when he was double-teamed.
“Defensively I thought we were pretty solid down the stretch. We got some big-time rebounds. It was an up-and-down game all way through. We were able to ,make more plays toward the end.”
Martin made 11 of 16 field goals, 3 of 5 treys and all 13 free throws for his 38 points, five above his previous season high. He also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out five assists.
“The ball was going through the net,” Martin said. “I’ve been shooting terrible from the free-throw line but just got it going tonight.”
Christian Bundy notched his first collegiate double-double with a career-high 25 points and 10 boards plus three assists. Bundy, who was 8 of 12 from the floor, 4 of 5 from the arc and 5 of 7 at the line, had 14 points in the first seven minutes as the Lions took a 19-11 lead.
“I just told myself if I’m open I’m going to shoot it,” Bundy said. “If I’m open on the next one , I’m going to shoot that one, too. Cam kept finding me, and I just kept letting them go. They were just going in.”
Jenkins and Scott, who did not make a field goal in the first half, came to life in the last 20 minutes and wound up with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Jenkins, who made five of the Lions’ 13 treys, also had six assists, and Scott provided a season highlight when he drove down the middle of the lane and slammed the ball with a right-handed dunk five minutes into the second half.
“That was my favorite play,” Martin said. “His head was at the rim.”
The Lions shot 49% from the floor (30 of 61), 46% on 3s (13 of 28) and 85% (23 of 27) from the foul line while scoring a season-high points, one more than they had in their overtime home loss to Fort Hays State one week ago. They also dominated the boards 40-29 and had a 19-8 advantage in second-chance points.
“It was a really good team victory,” Martin said. “We’ve been emphasizing our turnovers and assists, and we had 19 assists to 12 turnovers. That’s great, especially coming on the road in an atmosphere like this.”
Devin Pullum led the Hillcats (6-7) with 23 points, followed by Darraja Parnell and Jett Sternberger with 14 apiece, Cole Kinnamon with 12 and Brewster Peacock with 11.
Rogers State, which led 43-40 at halftime, hit 48 percent (29 of 61) but was 5-of-22 from distance. They made 24 of 29 charities and had only four turnovers.
The Lions play Saturday afternoon at Northeastern State.
