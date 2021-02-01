Just over five minutes into last Saturday’s game at Northeastern State, Missouri Southern sophomore guard Winston Dessesow stepped onto the basketball court for the first time in seven games.
Dessesow wore a brace on his left knee that he injured in December in the weight room. He hit a 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the first half, but two minutes later, he and the Lions had another scare.
Dessesow was fouled as he finished a drive toward the basket and fell to the floor hard. He got up, walked to the bench with a slight limp, and after officials reviewed the play and ruled it a common foul, Dessesow returned to shoot free throws.
“I was worried about my knee when I was in the air, trying to figure how I was going to land,” Dessesow said. “I landed on my back, but I’m all right now.”
“I thought he was done. I thought it was over,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “But a tough little cookie ... hopefully he doesn’t have any bruises from it.”
Dessesow finished with 11 points and five assists in 26 minutes in the Lions’ 100-83 victory.
“I definitely felt rusty,” he said. “Basketball games are way better than practice. That’s the best way to get the rust off is playing games.”
“It was good to see him out there,” Boschee said. “Seeing him perform the way he did, make some moves off that knee, cutting. Defensively, he was good. He gives us another added threat to score the basketball.”
“It just makes us even better,” center Cam Martin said. “I feel like the first couple of games he was out, we were trying to figure out how to play without him. We were struggling. We’ve been getting better the past couple of games, so with him back, this gives us another piece. And he’s a really good piece to have.”
After traveling most of January, the Lions (8-6) will be at home for most of February, beginning tonight against No. 3 Northwest Missouri.
The Bearcats (12-1) have won seven straight since an 84-82 overtime loss at home to Washburn. Their current 14-game road winning streak is the longest in NCAA Division II.
The Bearcats are led by three 1,000-point scorers in 6-foot-7 senior forward Ryan Hawkins (20.5 average this season) and 6-0 junior guards Trevor Hudgins (19.1) and Diego Bernard (11.9).
Last Saturday, the Bearcats whipped Central Missouri 80-37. They shot 57% (26 of 46, evenly divided between 2-pointers and 3-pointers), missed one free throw and dominated the rebounding 42-15.
“Obviously they are coming off a big, monster win,” Boschee said, “It’s the same team they have every year. We have to be locked in defensively. We have to make sure our communication is on point as far as ball screens because they are going to set a lot of them, slip a lot of them. And making sure we’re able to guard, keep Hudgins in front of us, keep Diego out of the lane, make sure we’re contesting 3s. We’re taking baby steps little by little. I told our guys I wanted to take a step forward (last Saturday), and I thought we did that for the most part. We’ll see what happens. We’re a better team than we’ve been (recently). We have to play with confidence and believe we can do it because a lot of teams are beat before they ever step on the floor. You have to believe that you can get it done.”
Martin tallied 31 points to lead the Lions at Northeastern State, raising his league-leading scoring average to 25.6. Martin made 13 of 17 field goals, and he's second in the conference at 58.6% shooting from the floor.
Freshman Lawson Jenkins popped in a career-high 29 points, the most points by a true freshman for the Lions since Austin Wright scored 24 at Lincoln on Jan. 12, 2013. In the past six games, Jenkins is shooting 44% from the arc (25 of 57) and averaging 17.5 points.
“He has been really good for us since the Washburn game," Boschee said. "Even though we got pounded, he was still making shots. His confidence keeps growing and growing, and defensively, he’s getting a little bit better.”
MSSU vs. NW Missouri
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (8-6)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.5
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 9.9
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 8.8
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 25.6
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 14.0
NORTHWEST MISSOURI (12-1)
Pts.
F Wes Dreamer, 6-7 so. 9.8
F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7 sr. 20.5
F Luke Waters, 6-6 so. 8.4
G Diego Bernard, 6-0 jr. 11.9
G Trevor Hudgins, 6-0 jr. 19.1
Game notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, seventh year at MSSU (132-67); Ben McCollum, 12th year at NW Missouri (284-77).
Series: Northwest Missouri leads 36-26 after beating the Lions three times last season, the last in the MIAA Tournament final. The Lions are 18-9 at home against the Bearcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
