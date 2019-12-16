COMMERCE, Texas — Leo Lara’s two free throws with two seconds left in overtime lifted Texas A&M-Commerce past No. 11 Missouri Southern 91-89 on Monday afternoon in men’s nonconference basketball action at The Field House.
The Lions (7-2) saw their four-game winning streak end with a game that certainly got away in multiple ways.
They held a 12-point lead in the second half after a Stan Scott 3-pointer and a four-point lead twice in overtime, the first after a Parker Jennings trey and the second after a Cam Martin tip-in with just over two minutes left.
The Lions struggled at the foul line, making 11-of-20 to Commerce’s 14-of-16. MSSU’s Elyjah Clark missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11 seconds left in regulation with the Lions up by three points, and Kinzer Lambert missed two charities in a tie game with 32 seconds remaining in overtime.
“We had chances to put it away in the second half and didn’t get stops defensively,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said on his postgame radio show. “We made mistakes down the stretch that really hurt us and missed key free throws down the stretch. Give (Texas A&M-Commerce) a lot of credit. They hit some big-time shots. Deon Barrett was big for them.”
The Lions also came up on the wrong side of two crucial video reviews. The first came at the end of the second half when Barrett was fouled on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and review showed the foul occurred just before the buzzer. Barrett made all three charities to force overtime.
And when Lara was fouled late in overtime, video review confirmed the foul came just before the shot clock expired.
Martin finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Lions in double figures.
Clark finished with 16 points, giving him exactly 1,500 for his career. Lambert netted 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Braelon Walker had 12 points and Jennings collected 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Scott handed out five assists, one more than Clark, Lambert and Reggie Tharp.
Barrett tallied 29 points for Texas A&M-Commerce (6-3), followed by Deonta Terrell with 21 and Wayne Stewart with 19.
Missouri Southern has a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas Tech.
