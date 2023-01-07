After a 79-65 loss to Missouri Western in early December, Missouri Southern men’s basketball coach Sam McMahon said he’d address his team’s defensive effort.
The Lions have responded with six straight wins and are allowing an average of 62 points since.
Their latest effort resulted in a 75-65 road win at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday that pushed Southern’s record to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in MIAA play.
The Lions trailed 39-34 at halftime against the Lopers after Kearney shot 15 for 29 (52%) from the floor. But Southern limited the Lopers to 11 of 32 shooting (34%) in the second half and outscored Kearney by 15.
It was a 52-52 game with 11 minutes remaining, but Avery Taggard made a 3-pointer, Vinson Sigmon Jr. made a jumper and Sam Thompson scored in the paint to give the Lions the lead for good.
Kearney (3-12, 1-8) made it a 69-62 game with 3:16 on the clock, but Winston Dessesow made two 3-pointers down the stretch to put the game on ice.
Southern shot the ball well all evening — the Lions made 15-of-27 attempts (56%) in the first half and 16 of 31 (52%) in the second. They made just two 3-pointers in the first half but sank 6 of 11 in the second.
Sigmon Jr. led the team with 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Christian Bundy and Dessesow each scored 11 and Taggard had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Kearney’s leaders were Darrian Nebeker (15 points), Winston Cook (14) and Jaleque Dunson (11).
Southern, currently third in the MIAA standings, hosts Washburn (5-8, 2-5) Thursday and Emporia State (12-3, 6-3) on Saturday. The Hornets are tied with Fort Hays for fourth in the conference.
