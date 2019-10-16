If more balance is what the Missouri Southern offense has been seeking, then last Saturday was a step in the right direction.
Heading into their Week 6 contest at Missouri Western, the Lions ranked last in the MIAA with 100 rush yards per game. But thanks to a heavy dose of the run early and a breakout performance by running back Charles West, Southern managed to record its second best rushing game of the season with 199 yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries in a 43-34 loss to the Griffons in St. Joseph.
“I think our offense was able to be a little more balanced in the sense that we were able to run the football,” Missouri Southern coach Jeff Sims said during his team’s weekly news conference at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Wednesday. “As our offensive linemen grow and mature, I think those opportunities will be there.”
And despite Southern possessing one of the most explosive passing offenses in Division II, Sims does believe a more balanced offensive attack should be the team’s long-term goal.
The game-by-game results bode well with that desire. In Southern’s first four losses of the season, it rushed for 59 yards against Nebraska-Kearney, 16 yards against Northwest Missouri, 64 yards against Fort Hays State and 39 yards against Central Missouri. The team’s best showing in the run game resulted in its lone win — a 38-14 triumph over Lincoln — after it accounted for 322 rush yards on 46 carries.
And then the Lions’ next best rushing performance resulted in its most narrow loss of the season last weekend against Western.
“I do think our offensive line is progressing,” Sims said of his team’s development in the run game. “I also think our coaches are progressing.”
“Just every day that the O-line is together, we’re improving,” MSSU starting right tackle Aiden Brown said. “A lot of the schools we play, their O-line has been together for a couple of years. Our line is all new guys who didn’t know each other before. So every week we’re getting our chemistry better and understanding each other better. I think we’re really improving well.”
Those improvements enabled West — the top rusher in the NJCAA last season with 1,400-plus yards on the ground with Garden City Community College — to put together his best performance of the season. The junior finished with 137 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. In his three previous outings, West was limited to rushing totals of 39, 36 and 25 yards.
“I really believe in Charles and respect Charles,” Sims said. “This is my fourth year coaching Charles, and I think he’s a tremendous talent. Has he been able to show his talent at the level we want him to? Probably not, but there’s a lot of factors that go into that. So we’re trying to get him physically where he needs to be and put him in a position to be successful. When he gets the opportunity, he’s a pretty dynamic player.”
West also registered his best receiving game of the season against the Griffons, logging 10 catches for 92 yards.
“Charles has tremendous hands, and we’re just trying to put him in position to do what he does,” Sims said. “Most of those passes were swings that put him on the edge and gave him an opportunity to use his speed. When you do that, your wideouts have to do a good job blocking. I thought our wideouts didn’t do a perfect job, but they did do a good job.”
Next up for the Lions is a Washburn team that ranks eighth in the MIAA in rushing defense with 205.7 yards allowed per game. Southern and the Ichabods clash in a Week 7 contest at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.