The No. 25 Missouri Southern offense came to life over the middle innings to aid a strong pitching performance from Zac Shoemaker in a 9-5 win over Washburn on Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions (15-4, 2-3 MIAA) held a 1-0 lead over the Ichabods (11-10, 3-2) heading into the fourth inning when both teams pushed across three runs each in the frame. Southern took all of the momentum after touching home four times in the fifth inning to pace the team to victory.
On the mound, Shoemaker earned the win improved his record to 4-1 after allowing four runs on 11 hits and nine strikeouts, with a walk, in an eight-inning performance.
Logan VanWey earned his sixth save and second in as many days after striking out the only two batters he faced in the ninth inning.
Jacob Head took the loss after allowing seven runs on 11 hits and three walks, with two strikeouts, over 41/3 innings.
Dexter Swims hit a solo home run to left in the second inning to give the Lions a 1-0 lead, but the Ichabods answered with three runs in the top of the fourth to move in front 3-1. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli and Parker Dunn each had RBI doubles for Washburn, while Mark Wanner brought home a run with a single up the middle.
Southern took no time in responding, scoring three times in the fourth, which was started by a Clay Milas solo home run. Tommy Stevenson and Jordan Fitzpatrick each came up with RBI singles later in the frame to put the Lions on top 4-3.
Southern built a commanding lead in the fifth with four runs scoring, started by an RBI double from Matt Miller. Henry Kusiak added an RBI single to center before Stevenson brought home Kusiak and Miller on a double down the right-field line to make the score 8-3.
Kros Bay singled home Dunn in the sixth to trim the lead to 8-4, but Kusiak scored Miller in the bottom half of the inning on a triple down the line in right to push the advantage back to five, 9-4.
The Ichabods added a run on a wild pitch in the ninth, but got no closer to the lead before VanWey closed the door on the win.
Swims, Stevenson and Kusiak led the Lions with three hits each, with Swims scoring a team-high three runs and Stevenson driving in a team-high three RBI. Kusiak scored twice and had two RBI. Milas and Miller, who doubled twice, each had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
The Lions will go for the sweep of the three-game series against the Ichabods with a 1 p.m. matchup today at Warren Turner Field.
