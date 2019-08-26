KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA released its preseason volleyball coaches poll on Monday and the Missouri Southern Lions were picked to finish ninth, while Pittsburg State was selected to finish seventh.
Southern finished 3-25 overall and 3-15 in the MIAA last year, ninth in the conference. The Lions return 12 players, including five starters. Southern received 33 points in the poll.
Pittsburg State received 40 points in the poll to earn the No. 7 ranking among 11 conference schools. The Gorillas posted an 18-13 overall record and a 7-11 mark in MIAA play, finishing in a tie for eighth place in the conference standings.
Washburn was picked to finish atop the conference after receiving seven of 11 first-place votes and 96 points.
Defending MIAA regular season and tournament champion Nebraska-Kearney received two first-place votes and 90 points to land No. 2 in the poll. Central Missouri was third with two first-place votes and 83 points.
Southern opens up the regular season playing host to the Holiday Inn and Comfort Suites Southern Invitational taking place over Sept. 6 and 7. The Lions open against Black Hills State and Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday, with matchups against Cameron and Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday.
Pittsburg State opens the 2019 campaign by hosting a three-day Gorilla Classic Tournament from Sept. 5-7 at John Lance Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.