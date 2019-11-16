Defense was the bright spot in Missouri Southern’s victories over Winona State and Minnesota State-Mankato last weekend in the MIAA/Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Challenge in Kansas City.
“The first half of the Mankato game was a little rough,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “They made some tough shots, but we regrouped at halftime and were able to come out in the second half and play the defense we played against Winona the whole game. I was proud of the way they guarded.”
The No. 10 Lions tip off their home schedule today against Saint Mary, an NAIA school in Leavenworth, Kansas.
“I’m looking for us to carry over what we’ve been doing in practice, continue to work,” Boschee said. “My biggest thing is not seeing the letters NAIA and think we can take a break. Make sure we understand each day is an opportunity for us to get better.”
The Lions prevailed 71-50 over Winona State behind 32 points and 12 rebounds from Cam Martin and 24 points and 12 rebounds from Kinzer Lambert. The Lions shot 50 percent from the field while scoring 44 second-half points and hit 41 percent for the game.
The Lions shot 38 percent in their 74-69 victory over Minnesota State. Martin netted 22 points, Parker Jennings provided a first-half spark with his 3-point shooting and finished with 16 points, and Elyjah Clark contributed 12 points.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great, but defense is what helped us,” Boschee said. “We made shots at very opportune times in the Mankato game to help us out. … I want to see us play in transition but also play unselfish basketball.”
After today, the Lions play road games against Truman State and Upper Iowa Later this week. They have a home game Nov. 29 against Culver-Stockton on Nov. 29 before MIAA play begins Dec. 3 at home against Pittsburg State.
