No. 25 Missouri Southern baseball scored 10 runs in the first three innings en route to completing the three-game sweep of Washburn with a 12-5 win on Sunday at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions (16-4, 3-3 MIAA) scored three runs in the first to take the lead before the Ichabods (11-11, 3-3 MIAA) answered with two runs in the top of the second to trim the lead to one, 3-2. Southern’s offense continued to produce at a high rate with four runs in the second before adding three more in the third to build an insurmountable 10-2 advantage.
Southern starter Will Bausinger moved to 3-1 on the season after earning the win. He allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings. River Wright allowed a run in one relief inning, while Corey Cowan blanked the Ichabods in one relief inning, striking out one.
Joe Roecker took the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits, three walks and three strikeouts in two innings.
Southern’s first-inning output was started when Dexter Swims singled to left to drive in Brad Willis. Clay Milas tripled to right-center field later in the frame to plate Swims and Jordan Fitzpatrick to make the score 3-0.
Michael Wanner drove home a run with a single to left before coming around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch to bring the Ichabods within one of the lead, 3-2, but the Lions proceeded to score seven unanswered runs to take the momentum for good.
Fitzpatrick brought home Henry Kusiak with a sacrifice fly to start the scoring in the bottom of the second. Troy Gagan had a rare inside-the-park home run to score Tommy Stevenson to push the lead to 6-2. Milas doubled to left to bring home Swims to wrap the inning’s scoring with the Lions leading 7-2.
Kusiak doubled to left-center to score Joe Kinder in the third inning. Willis followed with a single and advanced to second on a Washburn error, with Kusiak scoring on the play. Fitzpatrick drove home Willis with a single to right, pushing the lead to 10-2.
Gagan hit a solo home run to left in the sixth to finish the day 3 for 5 with two home runs and a double, leading the team with three runs scored and three RBI. Willis, Milas and Kinder each finished with two hits.
Southern returns to action with a 4 p.m. road matchup against Drury on Tuesday.
