LEBANON, Ill. — The Missouri Southern women saw its comeback bid fall short in a 63-61 loss to McKendree University on Sunday at the Harry M. Statham Sports Center.
The Lions (1-4) trailed 32-23 at the intermission but trimmed the lead to 44-38 by the start of the final period. Southern took a three-point, 52-49, lead with 5:40 to play following back-to-back scores from Chasidee Owens and Destiny Cozart. The Bearcats (4-0) took the lead back, 55-54, on three free throws by Jordan Heberg with three minutes to play and never relinquished it on the way to victory.
Junior center Zoe Campbell finished with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals to lead the Lions. Campbell now stands fourth all-time in MSSU history with 71 blocks after eclipsing Marie Scott (67) following her second block of the contest.
Owens added 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, while Layne Skiles closed with 10 points and Cozart nine. Madi Stokes scored seven points and pulled down eight rebounds in the loss.
Heberg led McKendree in scoring with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 shooting from the perimeter. Jenna Krause added 16 points, while Madison Hart grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, to go along with her four points and three assists.
Missouri Southern is back in action against Rogers State with a 2 p.m. tip on Saturday in Claremore, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.