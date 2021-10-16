The Missouri Southern soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 2-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney on a cold Friday evening at Hal Bodon Field.
Missouri Southern (3-8-2, 2-4-0 MIAA) and Nebraska-Kearney (2-11, 1-5 MIAA) fought a tough first half with both teams trading possession and the Lions owning the majority by halftime.
The Lions got off 12 shots in the first 45 minutes and the most important shot was an Ella Durocher goal inside the box from a Braylee Childers pass to put the Lions ahead 1-0 in the 43rd minute.
Missouri Southern had more shots (12-4), shots on goal (5-1) and had all four corners in the half.
The second half featured more of both teams trading chances and possession, but the Lions owning most of the ball. A late attack by the Lions ended up in an insurance headed goal by way of seniors Tayler Ohu and Allie Cook linking up in the 87th minute to seal the game for the Lions 2-0.
In second half, the Lions beat the Lopers in shots (14-9), shots on goal (7-5) and corner kicks (7-4).
MSSU tied a season-high with 26 shots in the game.
Senior Erin Fisher led all players with five shots in the game, Durocher had four shots off the bench and had a game-high three shots on goal. Elisabeth Pujado, Cook and Ashley Koepp added three shots in the game for the Lions.
In goal, Riley Laver posted her third shutout of the season and collected six saves in 90 minutes of action.
Southern hosts Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field.
