WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern soccer team notched a 3-0 win on the road against Newman on Friday at the Stryker Soccer Complex.
Southern (4-5, 1-1 MIAA) scored two goals in the first half as it maintained most of the possession, and got off the majority of its shots in dangerous areas.
Newman (1-4-2, 0-3 MIAA) couldn't muster much offense in the second half as the Lions scored an insurance goal midway through the half while keeping most of the possession in the period.
Riley Laver recorded her second shutout and fourth win of the season for Southern.
The Lions host Central Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sunday.
