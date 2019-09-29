Southern soccer broke a first-half tie with three goals in the second half to kick off its conference schedule with a 4-1 win over Missouri Western on Sunday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lions (2-6, 1-0 MIAA) had four different players registering a goal, with Bailey Belcher, Brianna Smith, Carina Calderon and Meredith Belrose all finding the back of the net.
Belcher finished with four shots, all on goal, while Belrose had three shots. Sarah Tatum and Bailey Hunsicker each took two shots, with Elena Eckwall taking a shot on goal, as well. Goalkeeper Riley Laver had four saves in 90 minutes for the win.
Missouri Western (3-4-1, 0-1 MIAA) got a pair of shots each from Taylor Schwartzkopf, Madison Utley and Kalli Campbell, with Schwartzkopf scoring in the third minute to give the Griffons the early lead.
The Lions tied the game up in the 15th minute with Belrose’s goal, assisted by Jessica Edwards.
Southern took the lead in the second half when Smith scored from 35 yards out to give MSSU a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute. Calderon assisted Belcher’s goal in the 69th minute before Calderon scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute to wrap the Lions’ scoring.
The Lions outshot Western 16-9 with an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Southern is back in action in a road match with Rogers State at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4.
LION MEN TAKE THIRD
SIOUX FALLS, SD — Led by a third-place finish from Colby Cox, Missouri Southern men's golf finished third as a team in the Augustana Fall Invite on Sunday hosted at Elmwood Golf Course.
All four Lions placed in the top 16, with Cox shooting a second-round 77 and finishing tied for third at 148. Southern’s Jon Lenz shot a 75 in the second round to finish tied for 13th at 151, while Logan Greer and Jonathan Sanchez tied at 16th with scores of 152. Greer shot a 79 on Sunday, while Sanchez closed with a 76.
Southern finished with a team total of 603, 12 strokes off the team lead. Sioux Falls won the event with a 591, six strokes in front of Augustana (597). The University of Manitoba (616) placed fourth, South Dakota School of Mines (622) fifth and Minnesota-Crookston (635) sixth to round out the team scores.
The Southern men are back in action when the Lions travel to Missouri Western for the second MIAA points event of the fall season on Oct. 7-8 at St. Joseph Country Club.
SOUTHERN WOMEN TAKE FIFTH
SIOUX FALLS, SD — Southern women's golf improved upon its first day by jumping up a spot to finish in fifth place at the Augustana Fall Invite on Sunday.
The Lions shot 16 strokes better in the second round, carding a 324 to finish at 664 for the two-round tournament.
Southern’s Hannah Torres shot a second-round 76 and Kylie Carnes scored an 82 to finish in a tie for 20th, both totaling a 163 for the tournament. McKayla Hussey was 29th with a 168 total, scoring 83 in the second round. Maggie Moore was tied for 32nd at 170. Kenzie Kirkhart shot a 182 and was tied for 50th.
Sioux Falls took the team title with a score of 618, while Augustana (626) was second. Northwest Missouri (641) was third, followed by Minot state (647). Southwest Minnesota State, South Dakota Mines, Black Hills State, MSU Moorhead and Minnesota-Crookston filled out the team standings behind Southern..
The Southern women take part in the Drury Fall Invitational on Oct. 14-15 at Silo Ridge Golf Club.
