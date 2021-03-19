SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Southern soccer team suffered a setback on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions dropped a 3-1 decision to Division I Missouri State (2-5-2, 0-2-1 MVC) inside Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.
Missouri State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Abby Couch blasted a kick through the net in the 16th minute. And the Bears went into halftime with a 2-0 advantage after Kate Schroeder found the back of the net a minute later off a penalty kick.
Freshman Ashley Koepp notched her first career goal in the 57th minute as Lily Spikereit picked up the assist to cut the Missouri State lead to 2-1. However, Missouri State's Maddie Augustine provided the dagger in the 88th minute with a goal to make the score 3-1.
Southern (1-2, 1-0 MIAA) took six shots (five on goal). Bailey Belcher had all three of her shots on goal and Ashley Koepp had three shots as two were on goal.
Riley Laver went the distance in goal finishing with eight saves. Laver has 93 career saves now and moves up to ninth in the category, passing Jennifer Carter (1999) in the MSSU record books.
The Lions host Missouri Western in a nonconference showdown at 4 p.m. Sunday.
