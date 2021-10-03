The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Northeastern State on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field.
Following a scoreless first half, the RiverHawks (4-4-2, 1-2 MIAA) got on the scoreboard on a goal by Hannah Stettler in the 50th minute. NSU later added to its lead on a goal by Callie Rucker in the 84th minute.
The Lions (2-6-2, 1-2-0 MIAA) and the RiverHawks exchanged possession and attacking chances early and often in a back-and-forth first half. Northeastern state got off two shots on goal in the opening ten minutes of the game, and Maya Greenquist forced a save out of the RiverHawks’ goalie in the eighth minute from outside the box.
The RiverHawks got seven shots in the opening, while the Lions had four shots at the half with shots on goal coming from Greenquist and Lainey Waldron from outside the box. The Lions worked their way to having seven corners in the first half while not allowing a single NSU corner.
The Lions registered five shots in the second half as two Jori Hays shots required NSU saves. The Lions again had the advantage in corners, recording four in the second half as the RiverHawks tallied one.
NSU finished with a 15-9 advantage in shots over Southern. Nine of the RiverHawks’ shots were on goal, while the Lions had four shots on target.
Jori Hays finished with two shots on goal for MSSU. Lainey Waldron had two shots, with one being on goal. Goalkeeper Riley Laver tallied seven saves in 90 minutes of play.
For NSU, Rucker finished with a game-high five shots while Payton Lieb and Myka Heimbach had two shots apiece. Malanie Rice tallied four saves in 90 minutes of action.
Southern travels to Edmond, Okla., on Friday to take on Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m.
