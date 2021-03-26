Missouri Southern head women's soccer coach Aaron Tilsen said before the spring season started his players learned how to raise the standard of its play by playing several Division I schools this past fall.
That may have just paid off on Friday night.
In overtime, the Lions (2-3, 2-0 MIAA) upset No. 8 Central Missouri 3-2 thanks to a golden goal by Bailey Belcher. The triumph marked Southern's first win at home against the Jennies since 2005.
In a game that was a tale of two halves, the Lions took control early. Mackenzie Scholtz put Southern on top 1-0, finding the back of the net at the 14:21 mark.
That lead swelled to 2-0 when Belcher blasted a kick into the net 19 minutes later. Carina Calderon picked up the assist on the score for Southern.
UCM responded in the second half, though.
The Jennies trimmed the deficit to 2-1 after a goal by Sydney Leslie at the 52:27 mark, assisted by Andree Orcutt. UCM knotted the score at two when Kat Torrance launched a shot into the goal at the 88:20 mark to force overtime.
But at the 98:15 mark, Maya Greenquist found Belcher for the game-winning kick to clinch the upset for the Lions.
Belcher finished with nine shots total, but converted on her only two shots-on-goal. Scholtz had three shots-on-goal for Southern. Goalkeeper Riley Laver picked up three saves.
For UCM (3-2, 3-2 MIAA), Sydney Leslie had a team-high two shots-on-goal and cashed in one of those. Sydney Daris collected five saves.
Southern hosts Evangel at 4 p.m. Sunday.
