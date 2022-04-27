ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Southern softball team suffered a pair of setbacks to Missouri Western by scores of 3-2 and 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Griffon Park.
MSSU falls to 24-21 and 12-10 in the MIAA. The Lions are now in a two-way tie for sixth in the conference standings with four games left.
Game one saw MSSU get off to a fast start as Josie Tofpi and Ashlynn Williams came across on a fielding error in the first. But MWSU trimmed the deficit to one run when Chloe Armstrong sent Rachel Stewart home on a sacrifice fly to left fiel in the third.
Later in the inning with Natalee Weber at the plate, Lion third baseman Kristen Wade made a destructive, diving catch in foul territory against the fence to record the out, but Emma Hoffart’s head’s-up thinking to tag up from third tied the game.
Hoffart’s RBI fielder’s choice to third in the fourth scored Taylor Hoelscher and proved to be the final’s final run.
The Lions only recorded one more hit off of Sydney Rader for the rest of the game.
Rader struck out five batters while only giving up five hits and zero walks in a complete game performance.
In game two, what seemed to be a blown lead by MWSU was saved by a walk-off solo shot by Sydni Hawkins in the seventh, giving the Griffons a one-run victory.
Pitcher Natalie Kissinger threw five innings of scoreless softball before MSSU scored two in the sixth to trim Missouri Western’s lead to 4-2. With Rader going for her first save of the season in the seventh and Griffons only up 4-3, Abby DeSanto destroyed a two-out solo bomb to left field, tying the game with the Griffons’ top of the order coming up.
Hawkins saw two pitches in her at-bat against MSSU’s Bailey Lacy.
The Lions play host to Newman in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is 1 p.m. for game one, followed by 3 in the finale. MSSU welcomes No. 4 Central Oklahoma for a twinbill on Sunday to conclude the regular season.
