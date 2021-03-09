EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team dropped both games of a road doubleheader to Central Oklahoma 5-4 and 9-0 on Tuesday at Broncho Softball Field.
The Lions (6-6, 1-3 MIAA) were an out away from knocking off the Bronchos (9-3, 2-0) in the first game before a walk-off, two-run double allowed UCO to secure the victory.
Southern got a run in the first inning when Josie Tofpi doubled home Yazmin Vargas before adding another run in the fourth to knot the score at 2 when Lynnlee Parrott plated home Makaila Leonhart on a single.
Leonhart hit her first home run of the season in the sixth and Parrott hit an RBI double to score her sister Grace, seizing the lead for the Lions at 4-3 in the sixth inning.
Leonhart and Lynnlee Parrott collected two hits, and Abby Atkin pitched 5 1/3 innings.
In the second game, the Bronchos jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. Vargas and Sidnie Hurst picked up hits while Abbey Gann hurled a scoreless inning in relief.
Southern hosts doubleheaders against Washburn and Emporia State on Friday and Saturday, respectively. First pitch from Pat Lipira Softball Complex is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
