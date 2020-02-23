EMPORIA, Kan. — Minnesota-Duluth plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning and went on to beat Missouri Southern by the same margin, 2-0, on Sunday in the Emporia State Softball Classic.
Taylor Koehnen led off the top of the second with a double to left field. Following a flyout by Hannah Bloch, Sidney Zavoral deposited a ball over the wall in left for a two-run home run to put the Bulldogs on top.
Trailing, Southern (6-5) went down in order in the top of the third and fourth innings before Elizabeth Windsor singled to center to lead off the fifth inning. She reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Lynnlee Parrott, but a flyout followed by a groundout in the next two at-bats ended the threat. After going down in order in the sixth, Southern’s Tori Frazier singled and reached second on a Windsor groundout before the final out was made in the next at-bat to end the game.
Abby Atkin took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits, a walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Meredith Iden pitched two-thirds of an inning, did not allow a hit and walked one.
Mady Stariha earned the win after blanking the Lions over seven complete innings. She scattered five hits, walked one and struck out one.
Southern’s Haleigh Scott, Kristen Wade, Emily Harris, Windsor and Frazier all had hits in the loss.
Southern takes part in the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament with a noon matchup against Missouri Western on Friday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
